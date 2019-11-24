Choose Vendor For Wedding Photo Booth Rental

This year is really the beginning of the wedding photo booth phenomenon. Photobooths have been around your local shopping malls for the longest of time, but just in the past year more and more couples are opting to have a photo booth rental for their wedding reception. Along with this new gained popularity, more and more photobooth rental vendors have sprung up too.

We've compiled a list of 5 things you should address with the vendor that will help you get the best photo booth rental to fit your needs.

Idle time charges.

These can be either help save you money, or end up adding a bit to your final bill. Many companies will offer you idle time for a fee, if you wish to split your photo booth rental time into separate time slots. For instance, if you had a 4 hour wedding photobooth, but wanted it running from 6 to 8pm, then resume at 10 after dinner until midnight, some vendors will allow you to do this while paying for 2 hours of ‘idle time’ which tends to be discounted rate. Other vendors may not offer this option, and ask you to pay their full hourly rate.

Ask the vendor if you could specially request a time for them to come set up the wedding photobooth before the anticipated start time. If you needed the photobooth to be set up several hours before your guests arrive, some vendors may charge you for idle time from the time they finish setting up until the start of the photo booth rental.

Template designs.

Will you be able to personalize the look of the template used for your photobooth pictures? Many photobooth vendors may have an in-house graphics designer who will work with you to design the template just as you like it to suit you and your fiance’s personalities. You could ask them to get as creative as possible, or to co-ordinate the colour scheme with your wedding colours of invitations. Other photo booth companies may not have a graphics specialist, so you may be forced to choose between some really basic, cookie-cutter templates for your photobooth rental.

Take a look at some of the previous photo booth rentals they have done before, and see how other templates have looked like in the past!

Guaranteed up time.

No matter how thorough your photobooth company may be, electronics are electronics and sometimes they get fussy and stop working for no reason. Most photobooth rental companies will have backup equipment ready in case something happens. They may also have a guarantee up time policy which would guarantee a certain percentage of time that your photo booth will be working properly during the rental. If there is a problem, and the photo booth does not work for an extended period of time, they may refund a certain amount of your package price.

Extra digital copies.

This would be useful to ask in case you wanted to have a copy of the photos taken during the photobooth rental. Many photobooth vendors will upload the night’s photos into an online gallery. Ask if you and your guests can download the high resolution version of the photo and if it would be okay for you to re-print or post them in other online sites such as Facebook or Twitter.