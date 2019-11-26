Casino party hire -Brief Notes

Casino parties are becoming increasingly popular for work, social and private gatherings! If you have been given the task of organizing a casino party, then the following casino party ideas will benefit you greatly.

1. You do not need to be in a casino for your party. You could hold it at your office, a local hotel or in your home!

2. It is very important that you decide early on, even before you send out your invitations whether you will be playing for real money. I can tell you that from my experience, the majority of casino parties do not play for real money.Get more informations of casino party hire.

That is not to say that you should not, but how about this for a better idea: I suggest you demand payment up front before the party of a set amount of money! So if everybody pays $50 for a ticket then they get say 5000 chips at the start of the evening. Nobody has less, nobody has more so there can be no complaining, no embarrassments and nobody loses more money than anybody else.

You can pool all this money together for a first, second and third prize etc.

3. You will be pleased to read that you can hire out everything you need for a casino party. This includes all game equipment and even staff to run the games.

4. The standard games i would go for would be poker, blackjack, 21 and craps. All are extremely easy to learn, fun and inclusive!

5. Send out your invitations on the backs of playing cards. Or you could cut out some heart, diamond, spade and club shapes out of paper.

6. All casino parties should have a karaoke accompaniment. Sorry if this is not to your taste but there may be people present that are not as keen on the gambling side.